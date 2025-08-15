Assam CM Chairs State Advisory Committee Meting On NCC
Officiating Additional Director General of NCC Directorate North Eastern Region, Brigadier Antony Grossy, made a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister, outlining the current status of NCC activities, training modules, expansion plans, and ongoing initiatives.
He highlighted NCC's role in instilling discipline, fostering leadership, and encouraging community service among the youth of Assam.
The discussions centred on how to strengthen the NCC's presence and effectiveness in the state. Key areas included expanding outreach to more educational institutions, upgrading training infrastructure, improving logistical support, and ensuring greater participation of cadets in both national and state-level events.
Enhancing opportunities for cadets to engage in social service and disaster relief operations was also a major point of deliberation.
The meeting underscored the importance of NCC as a platform for holistic youth development, combining physical training with civic responsibility. Officials noted that an expanded and better-equipped NCC presence would not only prepare young people for future leadership roles but would also contribute to promoting unity and national integration.
The session was attended by Assam's Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Garlosa, senior NCC officers, and representatives from key state government departments involved in youth affairs.
Chief Minister Sarma praised the NCC's longstanding contribution to nurturing responsible and confident citizens.
He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to supporting programmes that build character and strengthen the spirit of service among Assam's youth.
“The NCC is a vital institution for preparing our young generation to take on challenges with courage, discipline, and integrity. We will extend all possible assistance to ensure its continued growth and impact,” he said.
The meeting concluded with a shared vision to make the NCC in Assam a model for youth empowerment in the region.
