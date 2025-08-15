Working To Bolster Rapid Industrialisation In Assam, Says CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that the state government has been working to bolster rapid industrialisation in the state, saying the push is aimed at creating jobs for the youth rather than serving large corporate houses.

CM Sarma said the objective is to stem decades of outmigration that has seen young people leave Assam to work in low-paying jobs, often as security guards, in other cities.

"We are building an Assam where our youth need not go elsewhere for work. They will contribute to Assam's growth here," he mentioned.

The Chief Minister said the industrialisation agenda stems from commitments made during the 'Advantage Assam' global investors' summit, where the state pledged to foster an investment-friendly climate to attract industries and generate employment.

"Assam needs industrialisation so that we can bring back those lakhs of youths. We promised parents during Advantage Assam that industries would be built here and we would bring their children back," CM Sarma said.

Acknowledging potential criticism of the policy, he stressed that the focus remains on creating sustainable livelihoods within the state.

"Some people will criticise us, but we will bring back our youths and create opportunities for them here," he said.

His remarks follow a series of industrial and infrastructure announcements aimed at reshaping Assam's economy and reducing reliance on jobs outside the state.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma announced that the under-construction Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover in Guwahati will be named after Maharaj Prithu, an iconic ruler of ancient Kamarupa.

The declaration came during his address at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Calling the decision part of the government's "sacred duty" to preserve Assam's pride and heritage, CM Sarma said the move would inspire the youth to learn about the state's historical figures.

"Earlier this year, we honoured King Bhagadatta of Kamarupa by naming the Dispur flyover after him. Now, we have decided that the Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover will bear the name of the mighty warrior Maharaj Prithu," he said.