Working To Bolster Rapid Industrialisation In Assam, Says CM Sarma
CM Sarma said the objective is to stem decades of outmigration that has seen young people leave Assam to work in low-paying jobs, often as security guards, in other cities.
"We are building an Assam where our youth need not go elsewhere for work. They will contribute to Assam's growth here," he mentioned.
The Chief Minister said the industrialisation agenda stems from commitments made during the 'Advantage Assam' global investors' summit, where the state pledged to foster an investment-friendly climate to attract industries and generate employment.
"Assam needs industrialisation so that we can bring back those lakhs of youths. We promised parents during Advantage Assam that industries would be built here and we would bring their children back," CM Sarma said.
Acknowledging potential criticism of the policy, he stressed that the focus remains on creating sustainable livelihoods within the state.
"Some people will criticise us, but we will bring back our youths and create opportunities for them here," he said.
His remarks follow a series of industrial and infrastructure announcements aimed at reshaping Assam's economy and reducing reliance on jobs outside the state.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma announced that the under-construction Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover in Guwahati will be named after Maharaj Prithu, an iconic ruler of ancient Kamarupa.
The declaration came during his address at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.
Calling the decision part of the government's "sacred duty" to preserve Assam's pride and heritage, CM Sarma said the move would inspire the youth to learn about the state's historical figures.
"Earlier this year, we honoured King Bhagadatta of Kamarupa by naming the Dispur flyover after him. Now, we have decided that the Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover will bear the name of the mighty warrior Maharaj Prithu," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment