Weekly Recap: 11 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

The use of ICE's data enhances Chainlink's data standard, delivering an onchain experience that meets the rigorous requirements of traditional capital markets and unlocks a new class of institutional-grade applications.Oracle customers can now utilize the latest Gemini models to build AI agents for a wide range of use cases including multimodal understanding, advanced coding and software development tasks, productivity and workflow automation, and research and knowledge retrieval.V2X Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire a specialized data engineering, intel mission support and cyber solutions business serving the Intelligence Community. This move brings access to new channels, capabilities, and further strengthens V2X's position within the national security space, expanding its solutions to support mission-critical operations in the cyber domain.The two industry leaders will explore the co-development of a new class of AI-native risk and compliance solutions designed for financial institutions, regulators, and sovereign entities navigating an era of unprecedented complexity.Bybit Web3 fuses the potential of Web3 and the convenience of the centralized experience, offering users the flexibility and support in an innovative model. With more features such as on-chain and off-chain arbitrage opportunities on the roadmap, getting ahead on-chain has never been easier.Open Text Corporation announced the appointment of James McGourlay, former Executive Vice President, International Sales at OpenText, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. OpenText also announced that it will continue to work with its financial advisors to explore portfolio-shaping opportunities that enhance focus on the Company's core Information Management for AI business and deliver long-term shareholder returns.As part of the Mayo Clinic_Platform Accelerate cohort, we will gain access to high quality clinical data, giving us an ideal springboard to refine our next-generation of integrated risk models (IRMs) that combine deep medical histories and genomics," said Akash Kumar, MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Science Officer at MyOme.Leading platform Social Work Portal introduces cutting-edge tools designed to empower social workers, therapists, case managers, and healthcare professionals to deliver smarter, more effective care.Titan is reimagining what the future of IT services looks like by combining the best of two worlds - augmented AI and high-quality human service. By equipping IT professionals with agentic AI capabilities, Titan enables technicians to move beyond reactive support and become strategic technology partners to their clients.Through its integration of NVIDIA OmniverseTM, Ansys will deliver easy access to Omniverse technologies and libraries to customers, starting with its computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and autonomous solutions. From deepening insights into aerodynamics to advancing autonomous vehicle safety and 6G connectivity, this collaboration fuels progress that empowers transformative solutions."By combining our managed services expertise with Clip Training's intuitive learning platform, we're empowering teams to adopt new technologies with confidence and agility," said Don Wisdom, Founder and President of Datalink Networks.

