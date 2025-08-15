Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan And Iran Setting Up Joint Investment Office To Ramp Up Bilateral Cooperation

2025-08-15 06:06:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 15. In Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev met with First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref during the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, with the creation of a Kyrgyz-Iranian investment office taking center stage, Trend reports via the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

The prime minister lauded the execution of a strategic framework memorandum and underscored the critical necessity of expeditiously operationalizing the office to enable synergistic initiatives.

The dialogues encompassed expansive synergies in commercial exchange, economic advancement, and capital infusion, as well as transit and logistical frameworks. Kasymaliev underscored the substantial prospects inherent in Kyrgyz-Iranian bilateral relations and emphasized that collaborative initiatives are anticipated to enhance synergies to a transformative echelon.

The Iranian contingent put forth a proposition to reinstate direct aerial connectivity between the two nations, aiming to fortify commercial linkages, amplify tourism influx, and elevate cultural interchange. They also proposed the initiation of bilateral sister city affiliations between various jurisdictions of Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

Both parties acknowledged the positive dynamics of bilateral engagement since the April intergovernmental commission meeting in Tehran and confirmed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

