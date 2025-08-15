Kyrgyzstan And Iran Setting Up Joint Investment Office To Ramp Up Bilateral Cooperation
The prime minister lauded the execution of a strategic framework
memorandum and underscored the critical necessity of expeditiously
operationalizing the office to enable synergistic initiatives.
The dialogues encompassed expansive synergies in commercial exchange, economic advancement, and capital infusion, as well as transit and logistical frameworks. Kasymaliev underscored the substantial prospects inherent in Kyrgyz-Iranian bilateral relations and emphasized that collaborative initiatives are anticipated to enhance synergies to a transformative echelon.
The Iranian contingent put forth a proposition to reinstate direct aerial connectivity between the two nations, aiming to fortify commercial linkages, amplify tourism influx, and elevate cultural interchange. They also proposed the initiation of bilateral sister city affiliations between various jurisdictions of Kyrgyzstan and Iran.
Both parties acknowledged the positive dynamics of bilateral engagement since the April intergovernmental commission meeting in Tehran and confirmed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
