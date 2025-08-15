Uzbekistan Deepens Ties With GGGI To Promote Sustainable Development
During the convening, the stakeholders engaged in a dialogue
regarding the potential avenues for the advancement and execution
of innovative projects under collaborative frameworks, sustaining
productive synergies, and amplifying initiatives that bolster
sustainable development and the green economy in Uzbekistan.
Upon the culmination of the negotiations, both parties reached a consensus to enhance collaborative synergies and implement synchronized, methodical initiatives to realize the established goals.
The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an international cooperation organization headquartered in Seoul, which obtained the status of an international organization by a decision of the UN General Assembly in 2012. Its main mission is to promote green economy, sustainable development, and low-carbon growth among member states. GGGI operates in over 40 member and partner countries worldwide.
