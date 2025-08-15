EU Monitoring Mission In Armenia To Remain Active, Mandate Discussions Ongoing
The European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) will continue operating, with potential adjustments to its mandate to be discussed between Yerevan and Brussels, according to EU foreign policy representative Anita Hipper, Azernews reports via local media.
"The mission's mandate includes monitoring the situation on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and providing information on the ground," Hipper stated.
She emphasized that the European Union welcomed the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and urged both parties to move quickly toward formalizing the deal.
“We call on the sides to sign and ratify it soon,” she said, noting that the EU sees the agreement as a crucial step toward long-term stability in the South Caucasus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment