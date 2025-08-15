Kishtwar Cloudburst: PM Modi Speaks With J&K CM, LG, Promises All Help
A massive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100 others.
Modi spoke with Abdullah and Sinha on the tragedy in the wake of the cloudburst in Kishtwar, the officials said.
He took stock of the situation and promised all help, they added.Read Also Kishtwar Cloudburst: CM Omar Briefs PM Modi, Says Calamity Claimed 60 Lives Kishtwar Cloudburst: J&K Authorities Identify 21 Bodie
