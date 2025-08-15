Fastag Recharge Made Easy: Step-By-Step Guide Via Google Pay, Paytm & Phonepe

A FASTag is now required for the majority of Indian car owners in order to navigate toll plazas without incident. This tiny RFID-enabled sticker, which is distributed by a number of banks and payment providers, is connected to your prepaid account and automatically deducts tolls as you go through designated FASTag lanes. Timely recharges are crucial since the convenience is only available while there is money in your account.

While adding money to your FASTag may be done in a number of ways, some are easier and faster than others. Recharging your FASTag with any UPI-based payment service, such Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, is the simplest and fastest way to do so. You may alternatively recharge via the website or mobile app of your issuing bank if you don't like this. Just sign in to your banking app, go to the FASTag area, input the necessary amount, and finish the payment with UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking. You can follow the instructions below to find out how to recharge FASTag using a UPI app.

How to recharge using Google Pay?

Open the Google Pay app and go to the "Pay bills" area to recharge your FASTag. Choose "FASTag recharge" from the "Payment Categories" menu. Tap "Recharge" after selecting the appropriate vehicle's FASTag account and your FASTag issuing bank. After entering the required recharge amount and verifying it with the checkbox, use your UPI PIN to finish the transaction.

How to recharge using Paytm App?

Go to the FASTag portion of the Paytm app, pick your issuing bank, input your vehicle information, and complete the purchase to recharge your FASTag. For the transaction, you may use your Paytm Wallet, UPI, debit card, credit card, or online banking.

How to recharge using PhonePe?

Launch the PhonePe app, go to "Recharge & Pay Bills," choose "FASTag Recharge," pick your bank, input your car registration number, and confirm to recharge your FASTag. After entering the appropriate recharge amount, pay with the method of your choice.

The simplest and most dependable way to recharge your FASTag is through UPI, which also makes sure you don't get lost at a toll plaza due to poor balance. You may maintain your travels hassle-free with simply your UPI app and the special FASTag ID.