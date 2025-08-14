Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-08-14 08:09:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3244511 AMMAN -- The third Kuwaiti plane, carrying 10 tons of relief supplies to Gazans, arrives in Jordan.
3244565 RIYADH -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lashes out at Israeli occupation plans for settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
3244556 RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia's Aramco inks a USD 11 billion-worth deal with international consortium to develop Jafurah gas processing facilities.
3244573 NEW YORK -- UN: Israel's new settlement constructions in the West Bank risk undermining the prospects of to the two-state solution.
3244566 WASHINGTON - DHS: The number of illegal immigrants dropped by 1.6 million in less than 200 days under President Donald Trump's administration.
3244561 ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan welcome the verdict, in its favor, of the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty.
3244520 NEW DELHI -- At least 30 people are killed due to a massive cloudburst and ensuing flooding in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. (end)
