Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Wealth Ripple By Cassandra M. Thomas On Special Amazon Flash Sale Limited Time Only


2025-08-14 08:05:21
(MENAFN- GetNews) For anyone ready to break free from financial stress, create lasting wealth, and transform their family's future, financial educator Cassandra M. Thomas has an announcement you won't want to miss. Her powerful new book, The Wealth Ripple: Break the Cycle. Build Financial Freedom. Transform Your Family's Future is available now for a special Amazon Flash Sale - for a limited time only.



In The Wealth Ripple , Thomas delivers a step-by-step, practical, and inspiring guide to:

  • Take control of your money, no matter where you're starting from
  • Break destructive financial cycles and replace them with wealth-building habits
  • Master budgeting without fear and boost credit with confidence
  • Start investing (even with just $5) and harness the power of compounding
  • Create generational wealth and inspire change in your family and community


Drawing on years of experience as a Board Certified Credit Consultant and Certified Financial Literacy Professional, along with her own personal journey from financial missteps to financial mastery, Thomas offers a compassionate, no-nonsense roadmap for anyone tired of living paycheck to paycheck.

“Financial freedom isn't just for the wealthy-it's for anyone willing to take small, intentional steps, consistently,” says Thomas.“This book is designed to show you exactly how to do that-and to help you change not only your life but the financial future of generations to come.”

The Amazon Flash Sale offers readers an opportunity to grab The Wealth Ripple at a special, reduced price-but only for a short time.

This limited-time event is perfect for:

  • Anyone struggling to get ahead financially
  • Families who want to break generational cycles of money stress
  • Young adults seeking a solid financial foundation
  • Readers looking for a gift that will make a lifelong impact


The Wealth Ripple is available August 19, 2025 at its special Flash Sale price exclusively on Amazon:

About Cassandra M. Thomas

Cassandra Thomas is a dedicated financial educator who empowers individuals and families to take control of their money and create a path toward lasting wealth. As a Board Certified Credit Consultant, Certified Credit Score Specialist, and Certified Financial Literacy Professional, she is committed to making financial literacy accessible to every household. Her mission is to equip people with the knowledge and tools to break financial cycles and build a legacy of abundance.

MENAFN14082025003238003268ID1109931914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search