Epson's New Launches Bring Smart, Eco-Friendly Solutions For Back-To-School 2025 In Saudi Arabia

As the new school year approaches, Epson is introducing a range of printers designed to support every member of the family. From students and parents to entrepreneurs and creatives, Epson's technology ensures that learning, productivity and creativity are accessible to all.

This Back-to-School season, with each purchase of selected EcoTank printers, Epson in collaboration with TLC Middle East is offering up to four free afterschool classes with the option of an on-site sports class or a 1-on-1 online course with a dedicated tutor in Math, Science, English, and more.

Frank Oliveria, Consumer Sales Manager, Epson Middle East, said:“At Epson, we understand that each family has unique needs, and we believe that great technology should be both empowering and accessible to all. Whether you're a parent managing household tasks, a student working on assignments, or an entrepreneur building your business, our products guarantee high-quality, efficient and sustainable results.”

EcoTank L3250/L3251 (SAR 549)

Epson's popular EcoTank L3250 and L3251 multifunction printers are ideal for busy homes, students, and small businesses looking to save on printing without compromising on quality. With their sleek, compact design and cartridge-free ink system, they fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles while saving on printing costs. Whether you're printing school projects or daily documents, these printers offer the freedom to print more and worry less.

EcoTank L5290 (SAR 1,099)

Enjoy mobile printing with Epson's multifunction EcoTank L5290 using the Smart Panel app, which helps you set up, monitor and run the printer straight from your smartphone or tablet. Built for entrepreneurs, small business owners and home office environments, the printer offers a hassle-free ink tank system with key-lock bottles and front-facing tanks. You can also benefit from ultra-low-cost printing saving up to 90% on printing costs[1] .

EcoTank L8050 (SAR 1,399)

For the creative ones, Epson's EcoTank L8050 delivers vibrant A4 photo prints, making it a perfect option for students working on creative projects or photography enthusiasts capturing memories. With fast print speeds of up to 12 photos per minute, this printer includes inks that can print up to 1,500 high-quality photos. Enjoy hassle and mess-free photo printing for high volumes with minimal costs.

All prices mentioned recommend retail prices which are subject to change.

[1]