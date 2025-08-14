403
Kuwait Committed To Gaza Aid - FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza; be it by air, land, or sea, to support relief efforts.
In a statement to KUNA on Thursday, Minister Al-Yahya explained that such efforts reflect the directives of the political leadership to ensure the smooth flow of relief operations to Gaza.
Al-Yahya affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and other relevant state institutions are working around the clock to provide humanitarian, medical, and relief support to the people of Gaza.
The third Kuwaiti plane carrying humanitarian aid had arrived in Jordan earlier today, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to be delivered to Gaza Strip, following two more through Amman and Al-Arish, Egypt. (end)
