Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Committed To Gaza Aid - FM


2025-08-14 03:05:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza; be it by air, land, or sea, to support relief efforts.
In a statement to KUNA on Thursday, Minister Al-Yahya explained that such efforts reflect the directives of the political leadership to ensure the smooth flow of relief operations to Gaza.
Al-Yahya affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and other relevant state institutions are working around the clock to provide humanitarian, medical, and relief support to the people of Gaza.
The third Kuwaiti plane carrying humanitarian aid had arrived in Jordan earlier today, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to be delivered to Gaza Strip, following two more through Amman and Al-Arish, Egypt. (end)
nmo


MENAFN14082025000071011013ID1109930768

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search