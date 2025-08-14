UAE Encourages An Abundant Mindset, Says British Expat

British expatriate Nazia Khan has been in Dubai for about half a decade. The women's health and fitness coach, who has built a business in the emirate, sees money as“freedom” and values the relationship of respect she has built with it over the years. She tells us about the financial lessons she has learnt during her journey.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, thank you for being a mirror. You've shown me where I've held fear, where I've felt scarcity, and where I've doubted my own worth. You've taught me that you're not the enemy - you're a tool, a resource, and an amplifier of my intentions. When I chased you, you ran. When I respected you, you grew. When I aligned my purpose with you, you flowed. I no longer see you as something to hoard or fear, but as energy that supports freedom, impact, and choice. Thank you for teaching me that my value doesn't come from you - but that together, we can create incredible change in this world. With gratitude and respect, Nazia.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

Now, it's strong and healthy. I'm actively manifesting greater wealth because I've trained my mindset to operate from intention and abundance. My energy is aligned with growth, and that alignment has unlocked new levels of success in my life.

What lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

My mum is the definition of discipline - she's a saver, she budgets carefully, and she spends with intention and wisdom. My dad, on the other hand, was the opposite. He was spontaneous with money, loved to spend big, and enjoyed spoiling me. I had a very close relationship with him, and like many daughters, I was deeply influenced by my father's approach. So, despite my mum's strong example of financial discipline, I initially took my dad's lead. I adopted a more carefree, indulgent relationship with money in my younger years. It's only later, through my own growth and mindset work, that I learned to merge both energies to create the balanced, intentional relationship with money I have today.

Who do you speak to about money and is it something you consider 'taboo'?

I openly discuss money with my partner, Ravi, and a few trusted friends and mentors. I don't consider talking about money taboo at all - I see it as an energy exchange and a vital part of growth. The more we speak about it openly, the more empowered we become.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My mum laid the foundation with her discipline and saving habits, but I've learned the most from my own experiences and mentors. The biggest lessons came from building and scaling my own business - that's where the real financial management skills were forged.

What has been your most profound experience in relation to money, and what has it taught you?

My most profound experience was investing heavily in myself and my business at a time when it felt risky. It taught me that betting on yourself is always the best investment. It forced me to expand, trust, and move from scarcity to abundance.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

The environment here encourages big thinking, bold moves, and an abundant mindset. It pushed me to value experiences and growth over just saving, and to think of money as a tool for impact and freedom.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money what would it be and why?

Money flows to those who respect it. Don't chase it blindly - build value, stay disciplined, and understand that abundance starts in your mind long before it shows up in your bank account.

What do you value spending money on?

I value spending on experiences that create memories: travel, wellness, personal growth, and time with loved ones.

What do you consider splashing out?

Splashing out for me is a luxurious travel experience - luxury flights, beautiful hotels, and dining in places that create unforgettable moments. And also, jewellery.

How much do you save each month?

Usually around 30–40 per cent of my income.

How much do you plan to have by the time you are 65?

My goal is to build an eight-figure net worth by 65, with diversified income streams that allow me to continue making an impact while enjoying complete financial freedom.