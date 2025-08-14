Wines Of Georgia Builds Momentum With Grand Tasting & Masterclass In Los Angeles And Consumer Event Series Across The US

The 2025 campaign executes a series of media, trade, and consumer events to support the category's sustained growth in the US

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Georgia , the organization that represents and promotes the wines of the country of Georgia and is financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia , which is a legal entity under the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia and the country's wineries, is pleased to announce the next phase of its 2025 integrated communications campaign, "Georgia, Naturally," with events programming for media, trade, and consumers amid continued category growth in the U.S. market.

According to the National Wine Agency of Georgia, Georgian wine exports to the U.S. increased by 27% in volume and 32% in value in 2024, driven by growing consumer interest in the country's indigenous grapes, ancient winemaking traditions, and distinctive styles. This momentum has driven the 2025 campaign, with Wines of Georgia engaging thousands of U.S. wine professionals and enthusiasts through strategic press, trade, and consumer activations, from high-profile tasting events to immersive educational programs.

"This year we've had incredible opportunities to connect with new audiences and deepen the conversation about Georgian wine," says Tamta Kvelaidze, Head of Marketing & PR at the National Wine Agency of Georgia. "From engaging with top culinary leaders to hosting immersive press and trade tastings, our goal remains the same: to share Georgia's story, its indigenous grapes, and its exceptional wines with as many people as possible across the U.S."

Kicking off the second half of the campaign year, Wines of Georgia will serve as one of the largest regional sponsors at TEXSOM on August 24-26, hosting a lunch and presenting a wide variety of wine styles and producers at each of the six sessions during the conference's grand tasting.

After TEXSOM, the much-anticipated third annual Grand Tasting and Masterclass will take place in Los Angeles on September 23. Designed for press, trade, and consumers to discover the unique world of Georgian wine and food, the event will present over 100 different wines from a wide range of producers, showcasing the full spectrum of styles, including reds, whites, ambers, rosés, and sparkling, in order to connect attendees with the country's diverse terroirs and winemaking traditions. An immersive day of education and activities, the event will feature a four-hour walk-around tasting, an interactive masterclass, and a two-hour consumer session hosted by Phil Rosenthal of "Somebody Feed Phil." During the consumer portion, Rosenthal will share his Georgian wine and food experience with a preview of the series' hit Season 8 episode "Tbilisi", one of the highest-rated of the new season, which premiered on Netflix on June 18, 2025 and showcased Georgia's singular culinary culture, winemaking traditions, and vibrant hospitality. Los Angeles-based press and trade can register for the Grand Tasting and Masterclass here . Tickets for the consumer evening tasting event and celebrity Q&A with Phil Rosenthal are $49.99 and can be purchased here .

U.S. importers are invited to participate in the Grand Tasting and Masterclass at no cost to spotlight their Georgian wine portfolios directly to trade, media, and consumers through the event's diverse programming. This is a rare opportunity for importers to showcase Georgian wines, share their brands' stories, and build lasting connections with a core target audience of wine professionals and enthusiasts. Interested importers may submit their wines here or reach out to [email protected] for more information or any questions.

In addition to the Grand Tasting, the campaign will engage consumers nationwide through a robust fall schedule of events, including:



Karakterre Festival (Brooklyn, NY, October 25): In its 16th edition, Karakterre will activate again in New York, bringing together some of the leading winegrowers of Central and Eastern Europe at a new venue: Domino Square in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Set against the Manhattan skyline, this open-air festival will showcase organic, biodynamic, and natural wines, as well as the farming practices of Central and Eastern Europe. Wines of Georgia will have a large presence in the grand tasting and a Georgian wine masterclass.

Orange Glou Fair (New York, October 26): Now in its fourth year, the Orange Glou Fair will feature an incredible lineup of over 200 top orange wines from around the world, joined by some of the best winemakers. Wines of Georgia will participate in the grand tasting and participate in an Amber Wine Panel spotlighting Georgia's pioneering role in amber wine production. Founded by sommelier Doreen Winkler in 2019, the event draws in over 500 consumers, with food from top NYC restaurants.

Austin Food & Wine Festival (Texas, November 7-9): Following the Orange Glou Fair, the campaign will travel to Texas for the Austin Food & Wine Festival with participation in the walkaround tasting and a guided tasting seminar. Held annually, the festival attracts over 5,000 attendees, including consumers, wine buyers, celebrity chefs, and media professionals. The leading festival showcases top chefs, sommeliers, and winemakers alongside Austin's renowned gourmet scene. San Diego Food + Wine Festival (California, November 7-9): Wines of Georgia will join the annual San Diego Food + Wine Festival , participating in the Grand Decant, Grand Tasting, and Grand Tasting VIP events, as well as hosting an educational masterclass. Taking place at the San Diego Embarcadero Marina, the festival sees over 10,000 attendees, including consumers, sommeliers, wine buyers, celebrity chefs, and top media.

These activations follow a strong first half of 2025 where Wines of Georgia participated in a number of leading wine industry and consumer events, including: the Smithsonian Associates Digital Wine Education Series where the campaign hosted a Georgian wine seminar, a major presence at both the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago and Food & Wine Classic in Aspen in June, and the TEXSOM Awards in Texas in February, where the Georgian wine category earned 29 medals, including a Judges' Selection (Best of Show).

For more information and to follow along for new announcements from the Wines of Georgia on upcoming events and educational opportunities, please visit the Wines of Georgia website and follow on social media on Instagram , X , and Facebook .

About Wines of Georgia -

Wines of Georgia is a promotional campaign financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia and wineries to educate the US wine trade and general public about the history, culture, quality, and universal appeal of Georgian wines and the country's qvevri winemaking tradition.

