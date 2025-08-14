Tourism Senate Chair Warns Of Jordan's Seasonality Trap, Calls For Strategic Reforms
Speaking at the Four Seasons Hotel, Nazzal, who chairs the Senate's Tourism and Heritage Committee and hails from a family with five generations in the hospitality business, outlined the economic ripple effects of tourism, from hotels and restaurants to handicraft producers, airlines, and transport companies.
“Tourism is not just about filling hotels,” he said.“It's about the many industries that depend on those hotels.” He cited examples from countries such as Spain, Turkey, Egypt, and the UAE, where tourism growth has driven broader economic development.
Nazzal recounted his family's contributions to the sector, from operating the Philadelphia Hotel in downtown Amman in the 1920s to pioneering hotels in Petra, Aqaba, the Dead Sea, and Ma'in, as well as founding Royal Jordanian Airlines and bus companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment