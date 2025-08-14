Tourism Senate Chair Warns Of Jordan's Seasonality Trap, Calls For Strategic Reforms

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordan's tourism sector, which contributes 15% directly to the national economy and supports a wide range of other industries, is facing structural challenges that must be addressed to sustain growth, Senator Michael Nazzal told a joint meeting of the Amman Cosmopolitan and Amman Philadelphia Rotary Clubs on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Four Seasons Hotel, Nazzal, who chairs the Senate's Tourism and Heritage Committee and hails from a family with five generations in the hospitality business, outlined the economic ripple effects of tourism, from hotels and restaurants to handicraft producers, airlines, and transport companies.

“Tourism is not just about filling hotels,” he said.“It's about the many industries that depend on those hotels.” He cited examples from countries such as Spain, Turkey, Egypt, and the UAE, where tourism growth has driven broader economic development.

Nazzal recounted his family's contributions to the sector, from operating the Philadelphia Hotel in downtown Amman in the 1920s to pioneering hotels in Petra, Aqaba, the Dead Sea, and Ma'in, as well as founding Royal Jordanian Airlines and bus companies.