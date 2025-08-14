Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Out Of Three People In Switzerland Use More Than One Language Daily

2025-08-14
Two out of three people in Switzerland regularly use several languages in their everyday lives. These are often the national languages. The most-widely spoken non-national language is English.
Most multilingual people live in French-speaking Switzerland, namely 66%, the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Thursday. And younger people use several languages at work, in the family or on the internet more often than do older people.

Multilingual families

Among those surveyed, 81% of 15 to 24-year-olds use several languages, compared to just 38% of people aged 65 and over. For some, multilingualism starts at an early age: 38% of children and young people under the age of 15 hear at least two languages at home. Around one in five children speak several languages with their parents.

In addition to the national languages, English is used most frequently. In German-speaking regions, more people use English rather than French, while in French-speaking Switzerland, people speak English more often than German. According to the Statistical Office, a good half of 15 to 64-year-olds rate their own active knowledge of English as good or very good.

