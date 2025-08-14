Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan And South Korea To Expand Cooperation On Labor Migration

2025-08-14 10:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 14. Kyrgyzstan and South Korea plan to expand cooperation in the labor market, with a focus on improving the skills, working conditions, and rights of Kyrgyz citizens working abroad, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

The topic was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Social Labor Ravshanbek Sabirov and John Engil, chairman of government committees in South Korea. The parties explored opportunities to increase employment and labor migration of Kyrgyz citizens to Korea.

Minister Sabirov highlighted that Korean programs and expertise could significantly contribute to the development of Kyrgyzstan's human resources. John Engil, in turn, expressed readiness to deepen cooperation, share experience in labor migration, and support projects aimed at creating new jobs for Kyrgyz workers.

Following the discussions, both sides agreed to continue the dialogue and implement joint initiatives to enhance labor mobility and workforce development.

