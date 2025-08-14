Kyrgyzstan And South Korea To Expand Cooperation On Labor Migration
The topic was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Social Labor Ravshanbek Sabirov and John Engil, chairman of government committees in South Korea. The parties explored opportunities to increase employment and labor migration of Kyrgyz citizens to Korea.
Minister Sabirov highlighted that Korean programs and expertise could significantly contribute to the development of Kyrgyzstan's human resources. John Engil, in turn, expressed readiness to deepen cooperation, share experience in labor migration, and support projects aimed at creating new jobs for Kyrgyz workers.
Following the discussions, both sides agreed to continue the dialogue and implement joint initiatives to enhance labor mobility and workforce development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment