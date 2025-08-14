The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Through 2025?

The market size of autonomous underwater vehicles has been expanding swiftly in the preceding years. This market is projected to increase from $2.41 billion in 2024 to $2.9 billion in 2025, which translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The primary factors driving this historic growth include the escalating requirements for ocean exploration, defense and military purposes, augmented demand for underwater surveys and an increased consciousness about climate change. Furthermore, progress in energy exploration as well as efficient data gathering and economical underwater exploration are contributing to this surge.

The market for autonomous underwater vehicles is anticipated to experience a substantial surge in size over the forthcoming years, projected to reach $5.69 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 18.4%. This growth forecast is driven by factors such as the intensifying need for underwater surveillance, monitoring of climate change effects, exploration of deep-sea mining, commercial uses in the fishing industry, autonomous navigation capabilities, and improved autonomous decision-making. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period encompass the integration of AI, the modulation and compressing of designs, technological innovations, an upsurge in investment towards AUV technology, technology shrinkage, and enhancement in battery technology.

Download a free sample of the autonomous underwater vehicles market report :



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market?

The growth in the autonomous underwater vehicles market is being driven by the surge in ocean research and escalated defense spending. Essential data and tools for understanding the world's oceans and atmosphere are provided by scientific ocean studies. Defense systems worldwide are largely contributing to ocean research through the use of human-operated submersibles. These vehicles can retrieve a variety of items, including geological, biological, and archaeological cores, samples, and artifacts from the deep-sea floor. This process is made simpler by the use of autonomous underwater vehicles. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported in April 2022 that Russian military expenditure increased by an estimated 9.2% to roughly $86.4 billion in 2022. This accounted for 4.1% of the country's GDP, a rise from 3.7% in 2021. Thus, the expansion in ocean research and heightened defense spending on a global scale are collectively driving the growth of the autonomous underwater vehicles market.

Which Players Dominate The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles include:

. Fugro N.V.

. Kongsberg Gruppen A.S.A

. Boston Engineering Corporation

. Teledyne Technologies Inc.

. The Boeing Company

. Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

. Riptide Autonomous Solutions

. Tianjin Sublue Ocean Science & Technology Co. Ltd

. Falmouth Scientific Inc.

. Terradepth

What Are The Future Trends Of The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market?

The rise of technological innovation is a notable trend gaining momentum in the autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) marketplace. To maintain their competitive standing, primary companies in this sector are focused on creating cutting-edge solutions. For instance, Kongsberg Gruppen, an aerospace company based in Norway, introduced HUGIN Edge in March 2022. This next-generation medium-sized AUV from the HUGIN family boasts a new battery technology. The HUGIN Edge features leading-edge technologies such as synthetic aperture sonar, a high-frequency multibeam echosounder, and an exchangeable camera or sub-bottom profiler. Weighing around 300kg, it offers unrivaled durability and reliability.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The autonomous underwater vehicles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Shallow, Medium, Large

2) By Payload Type: Cameras, Sensors, Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Echo Sounders, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

3) By Technology: Collision Avoidance, Communication, Imaging, Navigation, Propulsion,

4) By Application: Archeological And Exploration, Environmental Protection And Monitoring, Military And Defense, Oceanography, Offshore Renewable Energy, Oil And Gas, Search And Salvage Operation

Subsegments:

1) By Shallow: Small-Scale AUVs, Inspection And Monitoring AUVs

2) By Medium: Research AUVs, Survey AUVs

3) By Large: Long-Range Exploration AUVs, Military AUVs

View the full autonomous underwater vehicles market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for autonomous underwater vehicles. The market study addresses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report also predicts growth trends for each region.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Global Market Report 2025

report/autonomous-vehicle-development-platform-global-market-report

Autonomous Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

report/autonomous-vehicle-global-market-report

Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Solutions Global Market Report 2025

report/autonomous-vehicle-simulation-solutions-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.