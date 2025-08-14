403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Genocide: Israeli Atrocities Kill Over 61,770 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 61,776 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.
According to an official ministry statement, 54 bodies—including four recovered from beneath rubble—were delivered to hospitals within the past 24 hours. Additionally, 831 individuals were wounded during this period, pushing the total injury count to 154,906 since the conflict began.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them,” the ministry added.
The report also detailed that 22 Palestinians were killed and 269 injured by Israeli strikes while attempting to access humanitarian aid in the last day. This raises the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,881, with over 13,863 others wounded since May 27.
Highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis, the ministry confirmed that four people died from famine and malnutrition in the last 24 hours. The death toll from starvation now stands at 239, including 106 children.
Since March 18, the Israeli military has resumed assaults on Gaza, killing 10,251 people and injuring 42,865, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
In a significant legal development, last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.
According to an official ministry statement, 54 bodies—including four recovered from beneath rubble—were delivered to hospitals within the past 24 hours. Additionally, 831 individuals were wounded during this period, pushing the total injury count to 154,906 since the conflict began.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them,” the ministry added.
The report also detailed that 22 Palestinians were killed and 269 injured by Israeli strikes while attempting to access humanitarian aid in the last day. This raises the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,881, with over 13,863 others wounded since May 27.
Highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis, the ministry confirmed that four people died from famine and malnutrition in the last 24 hours. The death toll from starvation now stands at 239, including 106 children.
Since March 18, the Israeli military has resumed assaults on Gaza, killing 10,251 people and injuring 42,865, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
In a significant legal development, last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment