Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


UK Sees Sharp Rise in Chikungunya Cases

2025-08-14 07:50:23
(MENAFN) The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a stark warning on Thursday about a sharp rise in travel-related cases of Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease, highlighting a staggering 170.37% increase in infections among travelers returning to the UK.

UKHSA data revealed that 73 cases were reported in the first half of 2025, compared to just 27 during the same period in 2024. The agency also noted the emergence of three cases of the Oropouche virus among travelers, marking the first-ever reported instances of the virus in the UK. All Oropouche cases were linked to travel in Brazil.

Chikungunya, which is primarily contracted through mosquito bites during overseas travel, is characterized by a sudden onset of fever, often accompanied by intense joint pain. While most individuals recover fully within one to two weeks, joint pain can linger for months or even years.

The UKHSA’s report pinpointed Sri Lanka, India, and Mauritius as key sources of Chikungunya outbreaks, with the majority of the 73 cases tied to these countries. The UK cases were all reported in England, with the highest concentration in London.

Philip Veal, consultant in public health at the UKHSA, stressed the rising concern, stating, “Chikungunya can be a nasty disease, and we’re seeing a worrying increase in cases among travellers returning to the UK.”

Veal urged travelers to take proactive steps to avoid mosquito bites, saying, “It is essential to take precautions against mosquito bites when travelling. Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering up your skin, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can greatly reduce the risk.”

