Jordan Brand And Bandai Unite To Create Iconic Collectibles For Their Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership brings to life exclusive collectibles that blend the timeless designs of Jordan Brand with the beloved franchises of Bandai. The Air Jordan 1, a heralded design that has transcended sport to the street, will be a focal point in this collection, symbolizing the fusion of style and nostalgia that both brands embody.

Product Name: NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH 85 SHADOW AND REVERSE SHADOW MODEL KIT

Number of Variants: 1

Price: USD130 (excluding tax, US)

Product Size: Approx. 120 × 40 × 70 mm (L × W × H)

Key Details:



Developed from a precise 3D scan of the original Air Jordan 1 High.

The model recreates the color details of both the SHADOW and REVERSE SHADOW (2 pairs)

Can be assembled in two coveted colorways-Shadow and the long-awaited Reverse Shadow.

Micro-texturing on the part surfaces reproduces the realistic look and feel of leather.

Details such as laces and individual stitches are faithfully recreated. The package pays homage to the design of the original shoe box.

Pre-orders for this amazing collaboration are currently open for a limited time.

URL:

Purchases on Premium Bandai require membership registration and residence in the US.

Products are scheduled to ship beginning December.

Jordan Brand, rooted in championing greatness and pushing boundaries, and Bandai/ BANDAI SPIRITS, entertainment companies with the corporate slogan "Dreams and Creation," are coming together to offer consumers a collection that embodies fun, creativity, and iconography.

The plastic-model kit applies a creative concept made possible through state-of-the-art molding technology, providing the joy of assembly and creating new value for model kits.

About Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand, a division of NIKE, Inc., is a premium brand of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by the dynamic legacy, vision and direct involvement of Michael Jordan. The brand made its debut in 1997 and has grown into a complete collection of men's, women's and kid's product.

About BANDAI SPIRITS' Plastic Models

Based at the Bandai Hobby Center in Shizuoka City, BANDAI SPIRITS continues to push the boundaries of technology and concept development, planning, designing, and producing products that showcase its advanced technical expertise.

Bandai & BANDAI SPIRITS Official Website:



The information in this press release is current as of August 7, 2025 and is subject to change without prior notice. Actual products may vary slightly from the images shown; images are for illustrative purposes only.

Contact: Jeremy Atkins, [email protected

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Inc.