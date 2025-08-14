Czech Republic Opens Diplomatic Representative Office In Dnipro
"The Czech Republic is not afraid of Putin. Today [August 13], I officially opened our diplomatic representative office in Dnipro, which operates under the authority of our embassy in Kyiv. We are the first country to establish a diplomatic presence in eastern Ukraine," Lipavský wrote.Read also: Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Minister Lipavský visited Ukraine from August 11 to 13.
