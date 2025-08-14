Czech Republic Opens Diplomatic Representative Office In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced the opening via social media , according to Ukrinform.

"The Czech Republic is not afraid of Putin. Today [August 13], I officially opened our diplomatic representative office in Dnipro, which operates under the authority of our embassy in Kyiv. We are the first country to establish a diplomatic presence in eastern Ukraine," Lipavský wrote.

Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Minister Lipavský visited Ukraine from August 11 to 13.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.