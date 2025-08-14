403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ROPME Concludes Summer Educational Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Dhari Al-Duwaish
KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME), in cooperation with 10 participating entities, concluded on Thursday its summer camp Al-Ra'ed Al-Azraq (Blue Pioneer).
ROPME Executive Secretary Dr. Mohammad Al-Ahmad told KUNA the program is part of the organization's marine environment strategy, which includes education and outreach to civil society and the education sector.
He emphasized the importance of teaching concepts related to marine conservation and sustainability, describing it as a core pillar for preserving life below water.
According to Al-Ahmad, the educational approach covers both formal education - integrated into school curricula in cooperation with education ministries in GCC states, Iraq, and Iran - and non-formal education, such as exhibitions, camps, and field programs.
He noted that the summer camp is a key non-formal activity designed to expand marine environmental awareness and added that this year's edition was developed in collaboration with member states, with the aim of rolling it out to all members next year.
ROPME's mandate covers the Arabian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and parts of the Arabian Sea - an area of about 500,000 square kilometers - with the participation of GCC countries, Iraq, and Iran. (end)
dd
KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME), in cooperation with 10 participating entities, concluded on Thursday its summer camp Al-Ra'ed Al-Azraq (Blue Pioneer).
ROPME Executive Secretary Dr. Mohammad Al-Ahmad told KUNA the program is part of the organization's marine environment strategy, which includes education and outreach to civil society and the education sector.
He emphasized the importance of teaching concepts related to marine conservation and sustainability, describing it as a core pillar for preserving life below water.
According to Al-Ahmad, the educational approach covers both formal education - integrated into school curricula in cooperation with education ministries in GCC states, Iraq, and Iran - and non-formal education, such as exhibitions, camps, and field programs.
He noted that the summer camp is a key non-formal activity designed to expand marine environmental awareness and added that this year's edition was developed in collaboration with member states, with the aim of rolling it out to all members next year.
ROPME's mandate covers the Arabian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and parts of the Arabian Sea - an area of about 500,000 square kilometers - with the participation of GCC countries, Iraq, and Iran. (end)
dd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment