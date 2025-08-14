Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ROPME Concludes Summer Educational Program


2025-08-14 06:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Dhari Al-Duwaish
KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment (ROPME), in cooperation with 10 participating entities, concluded on Thursday its summer camp Al-Ra'ed Al-Azraq (Blue Pioneer).
ROPME Executive Secretary Dr. Mohammad Al-Ahmad told KUNA the program is part of the organization's marine environment strategy, which includes education and outreach to civil society and the education sector.
He emphasized the importance of teaching concepts related to marine conservation and sustainability, describing it as a core pillar for preserving life below water.
According to Al-Ahmad, the educational approach covers both formal education - integrated into school curricula in cooperation with education ministries in GCC states, Iraq, and Iran - and non-formal education, such as exhibitions, camps, and field programs.
He noted that the summer camp is a key non-formal activity designed to expand marine environmental awareness and added that this year's edition was developed in collaboration with member states, with the aim of rolling it out to all members next year.
ROPME's mandate covers the Arabian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and parts of the Arabian Sea - an area of about 500,000 square kilometers - with the participation of GCC countries, Iraq, and Iran. (end)
