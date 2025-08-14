403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai Welcomes Two Inspirational Speakers to Honour Emirati Women’s Day
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (14th August 2025): Situated along the Dubai Islands waterfront, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is designed for family fun and comfort. Now seeking to celebrate the amazing mothers and women behind these families, the beachfront resort welcomes in-house guests to an engaging series of talks in honour of Emirati Women’s Day on August 25th. Inspired by the theme o‘ ‘Umm &’ Me’, guests will have the chance to hear from digital wellness expert Anisa Ismail and Emirati fitness coach Abeer Alkhaja, coming together to create a space where women can connect and support one another in the spirit of the occasion.
Taking place at 3.00pm, Anisa Ismail will open the discussion with a ta‘k on ‘Strategies for Unplugging Kids Post Summer ’olidays’. An award-winning entrepreneur, digital wellness coach, and author of How Electronics Stole Childhood, she founded KidzUnplugged, a social impact startup offering device-free programs for children, and went on to launch The Unplugged Initiative,’the world’s first community centre focused on digital wellness for young people. During her session, Anisa will share her expertise on navigating parenting in the digital age and offer fun, creative ideas to help families encourage kids to step away from their screens.
Later at 3.30pm, Emirati personal trainer and CrossFit coach Abeer Alkhaja will take the stage. Known for her work with Women Play Sports, The National Experts Program, and Nike, she is passionate about creating more opportunities for women and youth to excel in sports across the UAE. In her session, Abeer will share her journey in fitness, including how she stayed active through pregnancy and embraced motherhood while nurturing her passion, offering practical tips for building lasting fitness habits, insights into her ‘mom-fitne’s’ framework, and a fresh perspective on strength at every stage of life.
Following the two insightful discussions, attendees will have a chance to mingle with other guests, sharing personal experiences and helpful tips. Guests will also have the chance to ask questions and embrace the spirit of motherhood in an empowering setting.
The theme‘of ‘Umm &a’p; Me’ reflects Centara Mirage Beach Reso’t Dubai’s mission to create meaningful hospitality experiences for every family member while staying connected to local culture and community. It also mirrors the official theme for Emi’ati Women’‘ Day 2025, ‘Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 5’th’, marking five decades since the establishment of t’e General Women’s Union. Each y’ar, Emirati Women’s Day offers a moment to recognise progress, reaffirm the drive for gender equality, and honour the achievements of women across the UAE.
Built on family values, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is ’aking Emirati Women’s Day as an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of motherhood and the resilience of women. Through two empowering talks by local heroes, the property seeks to spark conversations and help parents find a sense of community and support. Open to a’l in-house guests, it’s a chance to connect, share stories, and honour the crucial role women play in shaping the future.
Taking place at 3.00pm, Anisa Ismail will open the discussion with a ta‘k on ‘Strategies for Unplugging Kids Post Summer ’olidays’. An award-winning entrepreneur, digital wellness coach, and author of How Electronics Stole Childhood, she founded KidzUnplugged, a social impact startup offering device-free programs for children, and went on to launch The Unplugged Initiative,’the world’s first community centre focused on digital wellness for young people. During her session, Anisa will share her expertise on navigating parenting in the digital age and offer fun, creative ideas to help families encourage kids to step away from their screens.
Later at 3.30pm, Emirati personal trainer and CrossFit coach Abeer Alkhaja will take the stage. Known for her work with Women Play Sports, The National Experts Program, and Nike, she is passionate about creating more opportunities for women and youth to excel in sports across the UAE. In her session, Abeer will share her journey in fitness, including how she stayed active through pregnancy and embraced motherhood while nurturing her passion, offering practical tips for building lasting fitness habits, insights into her ‘mom-fitne’s’ framework, and a fresh perspective on strength at every stage of life.
Following the two insightful discussions, attendees will have a chance to mingle with other guests, sharing personal experiences and helpful tips. Guests will also have the chance to ask questions and embrace the spirit of motherhood in an empowering setting.
The theme‘of ‘Umm &a’p; Me’ reflects Centara Mirage Beach Reso’t Dubai’s mission to create meaningful hospitality experiences for every family member while staying connected to local culture and community. It also mirrors the official theme for Emi’ati Women’‘ Day 2025, ‘Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 5’th’, marking five decades since the establishment of t’e General Women’s Union. Each y’ar, Emirati Women’s Day offers a moment to recognise progress, reaffirm the drive for gender equality, and honour the achievements of women across the UAE.
Built on family values, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is ’aking Emirati Women’s Day as an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of motherhood and the resilience of women. Through two empowering talks by local heroes, the property seeks to spark conversations and help parents find a sense of community and support. Open to a’l in-house guests, it’s a chance to connect, share stories, and honour the crucial role women play in shaping the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment