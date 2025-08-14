Finland To Spearhead Talks On Dismantling Minsk Group After Joint Armeniaazerbaijan Request

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Finland, in its capacity as the current Chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), will lead discussions among participating States in response to a joint appeal from Azerbaijan and Armenia to close the Minsk process and related structures, Azernews reports.

The OSCE headquarters confirmed the development, noting that the organization's Secretariat stands ready to implement all decisions resulting from these talks.

According to the OSCE, the joint appeal from Baku and Yerevan was officially received on August 11, with a proposal for the OSCE Ministerial Council to formally resolve the issue of dissolving the Minsk Group and its associated institutions.

"We welcome the agreements of August 8 signed in Washington, congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on this achievement, and highly appreciate the role of the US administration in facilitating this process," the organization stated, reaffirming its commitment to supporting lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The OSCE Minsk Group was established in 1992 to mediate a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. Following Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, Baku repeatedly declared the conflict resolved and insisted there was no longer a need for the Minsk Group or its mechanisms. Azerbaijan subsequently proposed that Armenia join it in formally appealing to the OSCE to dissolve the body.

On August 8 in Washington, in the presence of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States, the foreign ministers of both countries signed the joint appeal to abolish the group. The dissolution of the Minsk Group is one of two key conditions set by Azerbaijan for signing a peace treaty with Armenia.

The Minsk Group, co-chaired by the United States, Russia, and France, also includes Belarus, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan.