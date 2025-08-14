403
FTSE Forecast Today 14/08: Testing Resistance (Chart)
- The FTSE 100 has been very choppy during the trading session on Wednesday as the London exchange continues to test the 9200 GBP level, an area that has been significantly resistant over the last couple of weeks. I find London acting very much like other indices in that part of the world, where we are just simply going sideways as we don't have enough volume to truly make things exciting. After all, most professional traders at this point are more worried about their vacation plans and their beaches that they are currently sitting on than putting money to work in this market.
