stc concludes its summer training program for university students under its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, 13 August 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers enabling digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the conclusion of its summer training program that it designed to equip university students with practical skills across various fields. The program was launched by stc under the umbrella of its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, which falls under one of the key pillars of stc’s extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.
The summer training program is designed for university students between the ages of 17-24 and has attracted over 600 registered students from various universities and academic institutions across Kuwait. To provide a unique learning experience, the program aimed to equip participants with practical and industry focused skills through specialized courses that include photography & videography, cybersecurity, and specialty coffee brewing.
In collaboration with the COFE App & 48 East Roastery, a leading platform for coffee lovers, the specialty coffee brewing course offers an introduction to the fundamentals of brewing coffee, followed by hands-on training at select coffee shops that are featured on the COFE app. The photography & editing course, on the other hand, aimed to explore the art of visual storytelling and video editing, while also providing the participants to potentially join stc’s media team. Meanwhile, the cybersecurity course, led by stc’s cybersecurity team under the supervision of Omar Al Sanea, introduces students to the core principles of securing digital environments and protecting information systems.
Each course spans one week, combining both theoretical instruction and practical application to deliver a well-rounded educational experience. The program kicked off with the photography & videography course, followed by the specialized coffee brewing course, and concluded with the cybersecurity course.
In a statement, stc expressed that the summer training program focuses on various areas that can add value to students, whether it is brewing their own unique coffee blends, editing videos for content, or becoming cybersecurity experts. Each course identified under the Summer Training Program holds significant value to the evolving interests and career aspirations of today’s youth, equipping them with the tools and experiences needed to thrive in both creative and technical fields.
stc also highlighted its continued dedication to supporting the national education ecosystem by offering opportunities for youth to engage in enriching and experiential learning programs. Through its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, stc continues to invest in skill development and talent empowerment to prepare the next generation of leaders and innovators in Kuwait. This initiative marks one of several programs that have been launched under the educational ‘upgrade’ initiative to provide students with unique learning experiences that extend beyond traditional education.
