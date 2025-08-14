Air Arabia Sees Record Passenger Growth, Profit Falls

Dhaka: UAE budget airline Air Arabia posted a second-quarter net profit of Dh415 million, down 3pc from a year earlier, even as passenger demand hit new highs.

Revenue rose 2pc to Dh1.69 billion in the April–June period, with traffic up 15pc to 5.1 million and the average seat load factor improving to 85pc.

For the first half of 2025, net profit climbed 11% to Dh770 million, on turnover of Dh3.44 billion, as passenger numbers reached 10.1 million.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said the results reflected the carrier's resilience and effective growth strategy despite“escalating geopolitical tensions and regional conflict” that caused operational disruptions.

“We continued to invest in expanding operational capacity across all hubs, achieving a record seat load factor driven by strong and sustained demand for air travel,” Al Thani noted.

Air Arabia added two aircraft to its fleet in H1 2025, bringing the total to 83 Airbus A320 and A321 jets, with deliveries from an order of 120 new aircraft expected to begin by year-end. The airline also launched 13 new routes across its hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan.

The company maintained its 'Leader' category status in the MSCI ESG Ratings with an“AA” score and was listed among Forbes Middle East's“Top 100 Listed Companies” for the second year running.

Looking ahead, Al Thani said the airline will focus on expanding connectivity, entering new markets, and improving operational efficiency, while maintaining shareholder value and sustainable growth.

