Paris Airport Worker Barred for Radioing 'Free Palestine'
(MENAFN) A staff member at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport has been suspended after allegedly shouting “Free Palestine” over radio communications to the crew of Israeli airline El Al, according to French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot.
The incident occurred on the morning of August 11 and was brought to light after a formal complaint was filed by El Al crew members. The situation was quickly investigated, and findings confirmed the worker made the political statement via radio during an exchange with the Israeli aircraft’s personnel, Tabarot announced late Tuesday on X, the platform owned by American tech company X.
Tabarot emphasized that such statements breach strict aviation communication protocols, stating that radio traffic must be strictly confined to issues related to “the safety and order of air traffic.”
“He has been barred from performing any duties until further notice. A disciplinary procedure was immediately initiated,” Tabarot added.
The French government has not disclosed the identity of the employee but confirmed that the disciplinary review is ongoing.
