Man Arrested After Police Gun Fired At Australian Airport

Sydney: Australia's busiest airport was briefly thrown into chaos on Wednesday when a police officer's gun was fired as authorities tried to arrest a suspect.

Australian Federal Police Acting Commander Scott Raven said authorities were informed the man was acting "suspiciously" at Sydney Airport's domestic check-in counter.

When police attempted to speak to the man inside the terminal, the 41-year-old man "became verbally and physically aggressive", resulting in his arrest.

During the tussle, a police firearm was "unintentionally discharged", Raven said.

Footage released by local media showed an officer checking his rifle as two other people pinned a man to the ground.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang, Sydney radio station 2GB reported.

There were no injuries from the incident and no ongoing threat to the public, Raven said.

He said police spoke to the same man at the airport on Tuesday afternoon "in relation to a number of incidents about his behaviour and he left the airport".

The man, from Victoria, was charged with one count of obstructing a police officer and one count of creating a disturbance at an airport.

The first charge carries up to two years behind bars, while the second carries a Aus$3,000 ($2,000) fine.

The man was released on bail and will appear in court next month.

Sydney Airport said normal operations had since resumed.