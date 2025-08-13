Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Airlines Expands Direct Flights To Kazan And Jeddah

2025-08-13 05:09:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 13. Turkmenistan Airlines will increase the number of direct flights to Kazan and Jeddah, Trend reports via the airlines' press service.

Starting October 26, the frequency of flights to Kazan will rise from two to four per week, operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Meanwhile, flights to Jeddah will increase from two to three weekly, now running on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Passengers can view the updated schedule, including exact departure times, and book tickets directly on Turkmenistan Airlines' website.

Turkmenistan Airlines, founded in 1992, is the national carrier of Turkmenistan. It operates a fleet of modern aircraft on both domestic and international routes, serving destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The airline has gradually expanded its network to increase connectivity and support Turkmenistan's air transport infrastructure.

