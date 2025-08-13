Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BAPS Hindu Temple In Indiana's Greenwood Vandalised Indian Consulate Seeks Probe Into 'Reprehensible' Act

BAPS Hindu Temple In Indiana's Greenwood Vandalised Indian Consulate Seeks Probe Into 'Reprehensible' Act


2025-08-13 05:01:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Consulate in Chicago on 12 August sought "prompt action" into the“reprehensible” act involving desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana.

It said that the consul general urged devotees, including the mayor of Greenwood for togetherness, solidarity and vigilance against miscreants in the temple area.

“Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership including Hon'ble Mayor of Greenwood, calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there,” the Indian Consulate said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN13082025007365015876ID1109921982

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search