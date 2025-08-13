BAPS Hindu Temple In Indiana's Greenwood Vandalised Indian Consulate Seeks Probe Into 'Reprehensible' Act
It said that the consul general urged devotees, including the mayor of Greenwood for togetherness, solidarity and vigilance against miscreants in the temple area.
“Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership including Hon'ble Mayor of Greenwood, calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there,” the Indian Consulate said.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
