Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vietnam Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, Trends And Outlook Report 2033

Vietnam Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, Trends And Outlook Report 2033


2025-08-13 04:00:22
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's ceramic tiles market is riding a multi-year upcycle on the back of vigorous residential and commercial construction, steady urbanization, and advances in digital printing and large-format tile technologies. Favorable local production capacity and supportive policies continue to lift domestic availability and exports, while consumers increasingly prefer durable, design-forward surfaces for new builds and renovations alike.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-ceramic-tiles-market/requestsample

Key Highlights

  • CAGR (2025–2033): 12%
  • Growth pillars: New housing/commercial builds, renovation cycles, digital inkjet/3D printing adoption, and strong local manufacturing.
  • Strong Construction Demand: Driven by residential projects, commercial spaces, and rapid urbanization across Vietnam.
  • Technological Upgrades: Widespread adoption of digital printing, large-format designs, and eco-friendly production lines.
  • Competitive Domestic Industry: Robust manufacturing base enabling cost-effective supply and export growth.

Market Trends

  • Sustained residential demand and public infrastructure projects are the market's primary demand engines. Rising living standards and interior-design focus are shifting purchases toward premium/glazed and porcelain categories.
  • Digital inkjet and 3D printing continue to push design variety (stone/wood looks, textured surfaces) and faster product refresh cycles.
  • Vietnam's robust manufacturing base supports competitive pricing and exportability, reinforcing supply resilience for domestic builders while enabling regional shipments.
  • Pro-construction and real-estate stimulus measures help unlock investment and shorten project timelines, indirectly boosting tile demand.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Glazed
  • Porcelain
  • Scratch Free
  • Others

By Construction Type

  • New Construction
  • Replacement & Renovation

By Application

  • Floor Tiles
  • Wall Tiles
  • Others

By End User

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Regional Coverage

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest News & Developments

  • Anti-dumping push (2025): Vietnamese firms petitioned authorities to launch an anti-dumping investigation into ceramic tile imports from India; the Ministry of Industry and Trade is considering the case-potentially supportive for domestic producers if duties are imposed.
  • Export/industry positioning: Local media and industry commentary continue to highlight Vietnam's strong export posture and manufacturers' green upgrades to compete globally.
  • Trade show momentum: Vietnamese and Chinese manufacturers are deepening commercial ties around Vietbuild and regional expos, signaling an active pipeline of product launches and sourcing activity into 2025.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=14848&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302

MENAFN13082025004122016232ID1109921579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search