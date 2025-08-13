403
All eyes pointed at Trump-Putin summit
(MENAFN) The highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, is capturing international attention, with many expecting it to play a critical role in addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Yet, experts caution that the deep-seated tensions between Russia and the West remain far from resolved, and any outcomes from the summit may only scratch the surface of the geopolitical rift.
In parallel, the US has played a mediating role in a largely overlooked peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed on August 8 in Washington. While presented as a diplomatic achievement, the deal effectively represents Armenia’s formal concession after a series of military defeats, particularly in the recent clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh. Observers note that the primary geopolitical beneficiary of the agreement is Türkiye, which has openly supported Azerbaijan in its rapid military campaigns and now secures a direct land corridor to Azerbaijan via the Nakhichevan exclave.
The accord also carries strategic implications for the United States, which facilitated the talks and stands to benefit geoeconomically from the new regional alignment. Analysts suggest that while the summit and the Armenia-Azerbaijan deal may appear as diplomatic milestones, they also underscore the enduring complexity of global power dynamics, highlighting that US-Russia tensions—and broader regional rivalries—are far from being resolved.
This layered geopolitical landscape sets the stage for the Alaska summit to be closely watched not only for its immediate outcomes regarding Ukraine, but also for its broader implications on regional alliances, energy corridors, and the ongoing struggle for influence between major powers.
