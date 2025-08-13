403
Jordan, Egypt Forge Deeper Cooperation Across Key Sectors
(MENAFN) The Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee convened on Tuesday in Amman, with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly leading efforts to intensify bilateral collaboration.
According to a statement from the Jordanian Prime Ministry, both sides committed to expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as energy, electrical interconnection, investment, industry, tourism, and transport.
Hassan praised the Jordan-Egypt alliance as an exemplary example of Arab cooperation, highlighting steady increases in bilateral trade and Jordanian investments in Egypt. He expressed hope to broaden cooperation in tourism and transport and to initiate trilateral collaboration with Iraq.
Addressing critical regional issues, the leaders emphasized the immediate necessity to end the Israeli war on Gaza, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, resist starvation tactics, and condemn provocative moves in the West Bank and Jerusalem.
Madbouly restated their unified position, emphasizing that they jointly reject any demographic or territorial changes in Gaza or the West Bank.
Regarding Syria, Hassan committed Jordan’s steadfast support to the Syrian interim government, with the goal of achieving security, stability, and prosperity, while collaborating to address the nation’s significant challenges.
The session wrapped up with the signing of nine agreements spanning scientific cooperation, free zones, consumer protection, cultural heritage, fiscal affairs, youth, religious endowments, and government procurement.
Since its establishment in 1985, the committee has consistently met to fortify ties between the two nations.
