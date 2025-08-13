403
Trump states Russia is warring nation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump described Russia as a “warring country” on Monday, noting that Moscow has been involved in conflicts for centuries and “just keeps on fighting.”
Speaking at a press conference ahead of his August 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss a potential settlement in Ukraine, Trump said, “Russia is a warring nation. That’s what they do – they fight a lot of wars.”
He highlighted Russia’s historical military victories, including defeating Napoleon’s Grand Army in 1812 and overcoming Nazi Germany in World War II, adding that “a friend of mine said, Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting.”
