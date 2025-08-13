Ankita Lokhande Remembers Late Father: Some Wounds Don't Get Healed
Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a picture featuring the actress, her mother and late father, who passed away in 2022.
For the caption, Ankita wrote:“Some wounds don't get healed..You just learn to hold them gently.. Three years have gone by, yet it still feels like yesterday.. I'm so grateful to have had a father like him my hero, my friend, my biggest strength..”
Ankita says she is holding onto the memories she and her father made together.
“The memories are the only thing we're left with now, but his blessings keeps me going.. Thank you for being my papa. Mumma, Arpan and Me miss you, love you, and remember you every single day...”
Ankita wrote:“To everyone who has lost somebody remember: grief doesn't shrink. We just grow around it. And somehow, there's space now... for both the love and the loss.. Love & Memories Papa.”
In other news, Ankita celebrated Rakha Bhandhan with her 'Laughter Chef 2' family including names such as Janant Zubair and Reem Shaikh.
Ankita wrote on her official Instagram handle: "For us, Raksha Bandhan isn't just about a thread, it's about the promise we've kept all our lives...to love and protect each other, no matter what."
"Here's a little glimpse into how we celebrated this beautiful bond that means the world to us with the people we call our home.. #happyrakshabandhan," Ankita added.
Ankita made her acting debut with the role of Archana Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. She also appeared in the films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baaghi 3 and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In 2023, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 17.
