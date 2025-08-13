403
Syria Vows Accountability After Suwayda Conflict
(MENAFN) Syria has vowed to pursue justice against all individuals involved in the recent outbreak of violence in the southern city of Suwayda, and has expressed readiness to collaborate extensively with the United Nations in investigating the incidents, according to US Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, on Tuesday.
In a statement shared on his official X account, Barrack highlighted that the Syrian administration remains “steadfastly committed to a united process that honors and protects all its constituencies, fostering a shared future for the Syrian people despite intervening forces seeking to disrupt and displace its communities.”
His remarks underscored Syria’s insistence on national unity despite external influences aiming to destabilize the region.
Barrack pointed out that ensuring accountability and ending unchecked crimes are “paramount to achieving lasting peace.”
His declaration followed trilateral discussions held in Amman with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
During the meeting, the three leaders agreed to create a joint task force to help facilitate a ceasefire in Suwayda.
This gathering marked the second such engagement within a month, following an earlier round of discussions hosted by Jordan on July 19.
It signifies a growing regional push for de-escalation and political resolution in the area.
Barrack reiterated that “the Syrian government has pledged to utilize all resources to hold perpetrators of the Suwayda atrocities accountable, ensuring no one escapes justice for violations against its citizens.”
He further stated that Damascus “will fully cooperate with the UN to investigate these violations, including the horrific violence at Suwayda National Hospital.”
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shaibani reaffirmed Syria’s position, stating that the country is committed “to holding accountable anyone who has committed violations by any party, because accountability is the best path to the rule of law and justice.”
His comments aligned with the broader message of responsibility and transparency that Syrian officials claim to uphold.
