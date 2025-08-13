Chennai Weather: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Some Districts, Cautions Against Waterlogging
The department also said light to moderate rain is likely in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Nilgiris, and Kanyakumari.
Light rain may also occur in Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Theni.
A heavy rain warning has also been issued for the following districts: Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Ranipet.
Mixed Conditions Ahead: Rain, Sunshine, and Rising Temperatures
The week ahead will bring a blend of rainy spells and warmer days for Chennai. On 14 August, showers are set to continue, with the mercury peaking at 31.9°C and an 82% chance of rain. Thursday and Friday will see temperatures climb to 33.4°C and 34.7°C respectively, with an 87% likelihood of rainfall on both days.
Over the weekend, rainfall will gradually ease, though scattered showers are still expected through Sunday and Monday. A marked shift in weather is forecast for Tuesday, 19 August, with clear skies and strong sunshine returning, pushing temperatures up to 35.6°C.
These conditions are typical for Chennai's monsoon season, helping replenish the city's water reserves while keeping daytime temperatures slightly below average. Residents are advised to keep an eye on regular weather updates to avoid getting caught in sudden showers. Wearing quick-drying clothing can add comfort during the day.
The forecast data in this report is sourced from AQI, offering reliable updates on Chennai's weather throughout the week.
