Op Sindoor's Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh To Appear On KBC! Internet Says, 'Patriotism Is Being Reduced To A Spectacle'
According to KBC's Independence Day promo, the episode will highlight powerful stories from Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army) , Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force), and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy), who are expected to share significant moments from the operation.
Also Read: Meet Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who briefed the nation on Operation Sindoor
In the promo, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh recounted the swift success of the targeted military strike, saying,“Raat ko ek baj kar panch minute se lekar dedh baje tak, pachhis minute me khel khatam kar diya. (From 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM, the entire mission was completed in just 25 minutes.)”Watch the promo here:Netizens react
A user on X said,“This is just unbelievable. Operation Sindoor heroes are appearing on the national TV show KBC. Just because one 'nationalist' party wants to milk some votes?”
"Our patriotism is being reduced to a spectacle. One day, we hear about Himanshi Narwal, wife of a Navy officer martyred in Pahalgam being approached by Bigg Boss. Now, female defence officers are being called to KBC." wrote a user Snehal on X.
Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for one season in 2003, took to his blog on the eve of the new season to share his thoughts.
“At work .. early rise, early work .. first day of KBC new season .. and as always .. the nerves .. the shaking knees the apprehension,” he wrote, reflecting his continued humility and excitement even after 24 years.
Also Read: India effectively countered all 'hostile actions' by Pakistan, says govt
“The contestants and the audience in the great KBC floor make all the difference .. they are so we are .. Truly .. So to them all .. my wishes and prayers ..” he wrote on Wednesday.
"Kaun Banega Crorepati" season 17 will premiere on August 11 and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.
(With inputs from agencies)
