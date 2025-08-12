Techmediabreaks Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) Details Board Additions, AI Partnerships And M&A Moves

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Onar (OTCQB: ONAR) , a marketing technology company and global network of performance-driven agencies, issued a corporate update highlighting new board appointments and strategic growth initiatives. Scott Kauffman, former chairman and CEO of MDC Partners, has been named chairman of the board, joined by Mark Gazit, co-founder and former CEO of ThetaRay; Reda Raad, group CEO and co-founder of TBWA\RAAD; Jon Bond, co-founder of Kirshenbaum & Bond and former CEO of Big Fuel; and Howard D. Palefsky, chair of the governance and nominating committee. ONAR expanded its AI infrastructure through a strategic partnership with IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) to develop a multi-agentic operating system for its agency network and signed a definitive agreement to acquire Retina, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform used by Unilever and Dollar Shave Club. CEO Claude Zdanow said the additions strengthen ONAR's position as an AI-enabled, performance-driven player in the global marketing ecosystem.

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing.

