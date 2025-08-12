Iscore And Synapse Analytics Join Forces To Launch AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Credit Bureau (iScore) has announced a strategic partnership with Synapse Analytics, a leading provider of AI-driven risk decisioning solutions, to launch an advanced digital platform aimed at transforming the credit approval process in Egypt's financial sector.

The platform allows banks and non-banking financial institutions to build, test, and deploy sophisticated credit scoring models that draw on both traditional credit data and alternative data sources. This enables faster, more accurate, and fully automated lending decisions-reducing approval times from days to seconds-while enhancing efficiency, reducing risk, and expanding financial inclusion.

With a secure, integrated system, the solution also delivers real-time alerts to strengthen collections and monitor borrower performance. By automating key processes, institutions can approve more customers based on reliable data and extend services to underserved segments of the market.

“This partnership reflects iScore's commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions aligned with global best practices, while supporting the Central Bank of Egypt and the Financial Regulatory Authority's vision for financial inclusion,” said Mohamed Korayem, CEO of iScore.

Synapse Analytics Co-founder and CEO, Eng. Ahmed Abaza, described the collaboration as“a turning point in how credit decisions are made” in Egypt, adding that it will reshape credit policies, advance inclusion, and modernize financial operations nationwide.