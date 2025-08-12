Iraq, Syria Discuss Energy Cooperation
Abdul Ghani emphasised the depth of the historical ties between the two peoples and the importance of maintaining them in a way that serves the national interests of both countries, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement by the Iraqi oil ministry.
The two sides discussed the current situation of the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline and the possibility of using it to export crude oil, it said, adding that they agreed to form a joint committee to study the condition of the pipeline and the possibility of resuming exports through it, with a proposal to involve an international consultant to determine the pipeline's operational viability, pumping systems, and feasibility of rehabilitation.
For his part, al-Bashir reviewed the current situation of the oil industry in Syria, said the statement.
He stressed the importance of cooperation in the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, which has suffered from sabotage and aging problems, and the urgent need for its rehabilitation, it added.
The Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline, connecting Iraq's northern Kirkuk and Syria's coastal Baniyas, went into operation in 1952. During the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, the pipeline was heavily damaged and has remained inactive since.
