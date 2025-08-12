Mag 7 Stocks Under $5 Stocks: ATNF RMBL LOOP XFOR Breakout Setups More Stocks Inside

Low-priced momentum plays are heating up the tape as earnings beats, insider buys, and strategic deals fuel speculation ahead of key catalysts. From crypto-backed balance sheets to mass retail expansion and sustainable technology breakthroughs, these sub-$5 companies are lining up for potential breakout runs. Traders scanning for under-the-radar opportunities may find this week's lineup too hot to ignore.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) , dba ETHZilla - ETHZilla now holds 82,186 Ether (ETH) valued at approximately $349 million, along with $238 million in USD cash equivalents. Following last week's PIPE transaction, the company deployed over $350 million to build a differentiated Ethereum treasury vehicle. Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill stated the ETH reserve is expected to generate on-chain yield through Electric Capital, potentially unlocking sustained cash flow for shareholders.

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) , Posted second quarter 2025 revenue of $299.9 million and boosted adjusted EBITDA to $17.2 million, cutting SG&A costs despite a $34 million impairment charge related to franchise rights. Operational streamlining positions RumbleOn for a leaner, more profitable run moving forward.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) - With the launch of Twist, a 100% recycled polyester resin made from textile waste, Loop Industries is in advanced talks with major fashion, sportswear, and home textile brands. Roth Capital reiterated a“Buy” rating with a $3 price target, citing 1.45 million insider shares purchased (approximately $1.5 million), an India joint venture plant scheduled for completion by year-end, and strong positioning in the circular textile market. July's insider purchases mark the company's largest since December 2024, signaling strong leadership confidence.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) Entered a $60 million PIPE financing, expected to close August 13, 2025, to accelerate commercialization of XOLREMDI®, an oral CXCR4 antagonist for rare immune disorders. The company is advancing its global Phase 3 4WARD trial for chronic neutropenic disorders while exploring expanded indications.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) - The flagship FOCUSfactor® brand, with a 25-year history in brain health supplements, is expanding with the launch of Focus + Energy. A new distribution deal with McKesson Corp. adds thousands of pharmacies to an already dominant retail presence across Costco, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, and Walgreens. On pace to exceed 50,000 distribution points by year-end, Synergy CHC Corp. will report second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 14, marking nine consecutive profitable quarters - with a tenth expected.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Delivered positive net income of $2.1 million and $17 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025, hitting profitability targets for both the quarter and first half of the year. Revenue rose $14 million sequentially, driven by low-carbon ethanol and carbon capture operations, along with initial clean fuel credit sales.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) Reported a second quarter beat and projects record third quarter 2025 mmWave revenue between $2.8 million and $3.1 million, supported by tactical defense expansion and strong backlog. CEO Ronald Glibbery noted mmWave product revenue growth of 45% sequentially and more than 200% year-over-year, surpassing 2 million cumulative shipments while maintaining disciplined cost controls.

With catalysts stacking and valuations still under $5, RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) , 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF), Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP ) and Synergy CHC Corp . (NASDAQ: SNYR ) are the front-runners in this week's momentum watch, while Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) , X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR), and Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) offer equally compelling setups for traders willing to dig deeper. Whether it's blockchain-backed reserves, retail network dominance, clean energy profitability, or next-generation communications, these names bring a mix of volatility and upside that could deliver outsized moves as the next wave of market momentum builds.

