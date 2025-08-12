Advanced Endometrial Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 25+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Advanced Endometrial Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Endometrial Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Advanced Endometrial Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Advanced Endometrial Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Endometrial Cancer Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc . announced a study will enroll participants with advanced endometrial cancer who previously received treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-programmed cell death protein-1 (PD-1)/programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) agent in a recurrent or advanced setting, either sequentially or in combination.

In August 2025, Seagen conducted a clinical trial is studying advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Once a solid tumor has grown very large in one spot or has spread to other places in the body, it is called advanced or metastatic cancer. Participants in this study must have head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, endometrial cancer, or ovarian cancer. In the first part of the study, participants must have tumors that have a marker called HER2.

In August 2025, Genmab announced a Phase 1/2 study of GEN1107, a protein tyrosine K 7 (PTK7) targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), to evaluate the safety, tolerability, PK, and antitumor activity of GEN1107 in participants with advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, triple negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastroesophageal cancer, and urothelial cancer. This study consists of 2 parts, Part A: Dose Escalation and Dose Level Expansion and Part B: Tumor Specific Expansion.

In August 2025, 858 Therapeutics Inc . conducted a study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PDx), and anti- tumor activity of ETX-19477, a novel reversible small molecule inhibitor of PARG.

In August 2025, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a study consists of a Phase 1 portion and a Phase 2 portion. Phase 1 includes the following cohorts: Single dose-ascending cohorts and Multi- dose ascending cohorts of [225Ac]-FPI-1434 and Multi- dose ascending cohorts evaluating administration of FPI-1175 (cold antibody), followed by, [225Ac]-FPI-1434 (cold + hot), with cycles repeating every 42 days. And Cold Antibody Sub-study evaluating administration of ascending doses of FPI-1175 followed by [111In]-FPI-1547.

DelveInsight's Advanced Endometrial Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Endometrial Cancer treatment.

The leading Advanced Endometrial Cancer Companies such as Incyte Corporation, Byondis B.V., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, Zymeworks Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech Inc., NETRIS Pharma, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Oncology, Takeda, Mundipharma-EDO GmbH, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., Xencor, Compugen Ltd, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Dragonfly Therapeutics , and others. Promising Advanced Endometrial Cancer pipeline therapies such as Envafolimab+Lenvatinib, BKM120, TQB2450 injection, Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsule, Carboplatin Injection, Pembrolizumab, Lenvatinib, Paclitaxel, Doxorubicin, Arzoxifene Hydrochloride, and others.

Advanced Endometrial Cancer Emerging Drugs

Retifanlimab: Incyte Corporation

Retifanlimab (formerly INCMGA0012), an investigational intravenous PD-1 inhibitor, is currently under evaluation in registration-directed trials as a monotherapy for patients with microsatellite instability-high endometrial cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC); and in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and SCAC.

Trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD985): Byondis

The most advanced compound in the company's pipeline is trastuzumab duocarmazine (US non-proprietary name [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine). This investigational anti-HER2 ADC, targets a broad range of HER2-expressing cancers such as (metastatic) breast, gastric, bladder (urothelial) and uterine (endometrial) cancer. Trastuzumab duocarmazine could be used in patients where other (anti-HER2) treatments have failed, reflecting our philosophy of developing new, innovative medicines for relentless cancers. Trastuzumab duocarmazine is Byondis' frontrunner ADC. The antibody, trastuzumab, can bind to a specific protein, HER2 (Human Epidermal growth factor Receptor 2) on the cell surface of tumor cells in many different tumor types. The linker-drug in trastuzumab duocarmazine is vc-seco-DUBA.

The Advanced Endometrial Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Endometrial Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Endometrial Cancer Treatment.

Advanced Endometrial Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Advanced Endometrial Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Endometrial Cancer market.

Advanced Endometrial Cancer Companies

Incyte Corporation, Byondis B.V., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, Zymeworks Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech Inc., NETRIS Pharma, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Oncology, Takeda, Mundipharma-EDO GmbH, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., Xencor, Compugen Ltd, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Dragonfly Therapeutics, and others.

Advanced Endometrial Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Advanced Endometrial Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Scope of the Advanced Endometrial Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Advanced Endometrial Cancer Companies- Incyte Corporation, Byondis B.V., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, Zymeworks Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech Inc., NETRIS Pharma, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Oncology, Takeda, Mundipharma-EDO GmbH, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., Xencor, Compugen Ltd, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Dragonfly Therapeutics , and others.

Advanced Endometrial Cancer pipeline therapies- Envafolimab+Lenvatinib, BKM120, TQB2450 injection, Anlotinib Hydrochloride Capsule, Carboplatin Injection, Pembrolizumab, Lenvatinib, Paclitaxel, Doxorubicin, Arzoxifene Hydrochloride, and others.

Advanced Endometrial Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Advanced Endometrial Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAdvanced Endometrial Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAdvanced Endometrial Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Selinexor: Karyopharm TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Retifanlimab: Incyte CorporationDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Alsevalimab: Five Prime TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAdvanced Endometrial Cancer Key CompaniesAdvanced Endometrial Cancer Key ProductsAdvanced Endometrial Cancer- Unmet NeedsAdvanced Endometrial Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersAdvanced Endometrial Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAdvanced Endometrial Cancer Analyst ViewsAdvanced Endometrial Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

