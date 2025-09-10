Chris R. Reid
I am a Senior Lecturer and ARC Future Fellow at Macquarie University. Research in my lab focusses on collective behaviour - how do groups of animals/organisms/agents use relatively simple individual-level behaviours to produce complex outcomes at the group level? Research in this field has broad applications, from figuring out how a termite mound is built, to how ant colonies find the best food sources, and even how best to program robots to build extraterrestrial habitats. I have written several articles for The Conversation on collective behaviour in ant colonies and slime moulds, and my work has previously been featured in National Geographic, Catalyst, BBC News, ABCNews 24 and COSMOS magazine.Experience
-
2023–present
ARC Future Fellow, Macquarie University
2019–2022
ARC DECRA Research Fellow, Macquarie University
2017–2019
Macquarie University Research Fellow, Macquarie University
2016–2017
Lecturer, Macquarie University
2014–2016
Postdoctoral research associate, University of Sydney
2013–2015
Postdoctoral research associate, New Jersey Institute of Technology
-
2013
University of Sydney, PhD/Animal Behaviour
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment