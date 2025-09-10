Chris R. Reid

MENAFN - The Conversation) ARC Future Fellow, Behavioural Ecology, Macquarie University Profile Articles Activity

I am a Senior Lecturer and ARC Future Fellow at Macquarie University. Research in my lab focusses on collective behaviour - how do groups of animals/organisms/agents use relatively simple individual-level behaviours to produce complex outcomes at the group level? Research in this field has broad applications, from figuring out how a termite mound is built, to how ant colonies find the best food sources, and even how best to program robots to build extraterrestrial habitats. I have written several articles for The Conversation on collective behaviour in ant colonies and slime moulds, and my work has previously been featured in National Geographic, Catalyst, BBC News, ABCNews 24 and COSMOS magazine.



2023–present ARC Future Fellow, Macquarie University

2019–2022 ARC DECRA Research Fellow, Macquarie University

2017–2019 Macquarie University Research Fellow, Macquarie University

2016–2017 Lecturer, Macquarie University

2014–2016 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Sydney 2013–2015 Postdoctoral research associate, New Jersey Institute of Technology

2013 University of Sydney, PhD/Animal Behaviour

Experience
Education