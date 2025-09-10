Chris R. Reid

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
ARC Future Fellow, Behavioural Ecology, Macquarie University

I am a Senior Lecturer and ARC Future Fellow at Macquarie University. Research in my lab focusses on collective behaviour - how do groups of animals/organisms/agents use relatively simple individual-level behaviours to produce complex outcomes at the group level? Research in this field has broad applications, from figuring out how a termite mound is built, to how ant colonies find the best food sources, and even how best to program robots to build extraterrestrial habitats. I have written several articles for The Conversation on collective behaviour in ant colonies and slime moulds, and my work has previously been featured in National Geographic, Catalyst, BBC News, ABCNews 24 and COSMOS magazine.

Experience
  • 2023–present ARC Future Fellow, Macquarie University
  • 2019–2022 ARC DECRA Research Fellow, Macquarie University
  • 2017–2019 Macquarie University Research Fellow, Macquarie University
  • 2016–2017 Lecturer, Macquarie University
  • 2014–2016 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Sydney
  • 2013–2015 Postdoctoral research associate, New Jersey Institute of Technology
Education
  • 2013 University of Sydney, PhD/Animal Behaviour

The Conversation

