Iran Backs Palestinians' Decision, Warns Trump Plan Has 'Dangerous Dimensions'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Iran has said it will support any decision taken by the Palestinian people and resistance groups regarding the US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza, while warning the international community about what it described as the“dangerous dimensions” of the plan and Israel's record of bad faith in past negotiations.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated Tehran's long-standing position that decisions concerning any ceasefire or political settlement in Gaza must rest entirely with the Palestinians themselves, including the armed resistance movements.

“Iran welcomes any decision by the Palestinian people that entails stopping the genocide of Palestinians, the withdrawal of the occupying Zionist army from Gaza, respect for the Palestinian right to self-determination, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of Gaza,” the ministry said.

The ministry cautioned that a cessation of hostilities alone would not absolve the international community of its legal and moral duties, citing the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

“Stopping the violence must be accompanied by legal and judicial measures to identify and prosecute the commanders and perpetrators of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in Gaza,” the statement read.

Tehran also called for an end to what it termed the“decades-long impunity of the Zionist regime,” urging the international community to ensure accountability alongside humanitarian relief.