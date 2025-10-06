Pakistan Confirms Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Safe In Israeli Custody, Efforts Underway For Repatriation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Foreign Office has issued a statement regarding the repatriation of former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and other nationals who were illegally detained by Israeli forces.

According to the spokesperson, through diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, Pakistan has confirmed that former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who was part of the Solidarity Flotilla, is currently safe and in good health under Israeli custody.

The spokesperson further stated that under local legal procedures, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad will be presented before a court, and once deportation orders are issued, Pakistan will ensure his immediate return.

Pakistan remains in active contact with its international partners to secure the safety and early repatriation of its citizens unlawfully held by Israeli occupation forces.

The Foreign Office added that the government has already facilitated the safe return of those participants who had separated from the flotilla in its initial phase and expressed gratitude to the brotherly countries that extended support in bringing Pakistani nationals back home.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Pakistanis abroad and expressed hope that the repatriation process would be completed in the coming days.