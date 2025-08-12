Drilling At Amadee Prospect Confirms Shallow Gold Mineralisation

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") and its partner Olympio Metals Limited are pleased to announce that results from the first phase of drilling at the Amadee Prospect have confirmed that a broad (>40m) zone of gold mineralisation has been defined over a strike extent of >200m. Mineralisation characteristics and historical drilling suggest that Amadee occurs within the same strike-extensive gold mineralised structural zone as the nearby high-grade Paquin Prospect, where recent drilling has revealed visible gold and grades up to 54 g/t Au (See Figure 1 , Figure 2 ). Olympio has an option to earn an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources in counterpart for an investment of $2 million in exploration expenditures and the payment of $1.25 million in cash and shares over the next few years. Highlights

Assay results received for eight holes drilled at the Amadee Prospect within the Bousquet Project have revealed multiple near-surface intercepts of gold mineralisation, including:



4.50m @ 3.29 g/t Au, including 0.50m @ 24.5 g/t Au (BO-25-38)



6.85m @ 1.11 g/t Au (BO-25-37)



5.80m @ 1.06 g/t Au (BO-25-34)

10.7m @ 0.69 g/t Au (BO-25-35)

These results extend at depth the broad zone of gold mineralisation intersected in shallow historical drilling at Amadee

Mineralisation is near-surface and potentially suited to open-pit development

Historical Very Low Frequency Electro-Magnetic (VLF EM) survey data suggests structural continuity between the Paquin and Amadee Prospects, as well as delineating new structural gold targets adjacent to Paquin

The Bousquet Project is located on the Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines Olympio's Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented: "The shallow gold mineralised zone identified in our recent drilling at Amadee, including grades up to 24.5 g/t gold, has confirmed that both Amadee and Paquin are contained within the same large, strike-extensive gold mineralised structure that remains very under-explored along strike. "The mineralisation styles and geochemical characteristics are very similar at Amadee and Paquin, with numerous high-grade mineralised quartz veins within zones up to 40m wide. Drilling is on-going, and we plan to extend Amadee both further east and to the west towards Paquin." The eight holes completed at Amadee hit mineralisation in every hole confirming a wide near-surface mineralised zone, with a best intercept of 4.50m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 5.65m (BO-25-38) which included 0.5m @ 24.5 g/t Au from 6.65m. Significant intercepts from the Amadee holes are shown in Table 1. Importantly, this drilling confirms that the mineralisation intersected in shallow historical drilling to the south extends at depth (Figure 2 ). The drilling to date reveals a wide envelope of gold mineralisation to >40m (Figure 2 ). The broad, shallow nature of the gold mineralisation is potentially suited to open-pit mining development with underutilised processing facilities in the area. Table 1: Significant gold intersections from recent drilling at the Amadee Prospect at the Bousquet Project

Hole ID From

(m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/t Au) BO-25-31 36.00 6.30 0.95 BO-25-31 49.50 2.10 1.40 BO-25-32 49.00 1.00 2.32 BO-25-33 49.30 4.55 1.71 BO-25-33 60.00 1.30 1.14 BO-25-34 31.50 1.50 4.70 BO-25-34 39.00 5.80 1.06 BO-25-34 49.70 1.30 1.18 BO-25-34 60.00 4.30 0.98 BO-25-35 36.00 1.00 0.51 BO-25-35 57.00 1.00 0.75 BO-25-35 62.20 2.10 1.14 BO-25-35 67.80 10.70 0.69 BO-25-35 82.85 1.95 2.05 BO-25-36 31.55 1.45 1.57 BO-25-36 47.30 1.10 0.89 BO-25-37 80.15 2.25 1.29 BO-25-37 88.00 2.35 2.02 BO-25-37 113.15 6.85 1.11 BO-25-38 5.65 4.50 3.29 including 6.65 0.5 24.5 BO-25-38 27.40 1.15 0.54

The gold mineralised zone dips consistently to the north and is typically associated with stockwork veining of smoky quartz-carbonate and sulphides. Collar locations of the holes to-date are detailed in Table 2. Further drilling is planned along strike to the east and west to extend the mineralised zone at Amadee (Figure 1 ), and to test if the mineralisation zones connect between Paquin and Amadee.

The Company reviewed historical VLF EM data which further supports the potential structural continuity between the Paquin and Amadee prospects (Figure 3 ). VLF is a passive EM surveying technique that is well suited to detecting linear conductors. A ground-based VLF survey was conducted over the Bousquet Project in 1986 (Figure 3 ) illustrates that VLF detects established structures such as the North Bousquet Fault very effectively.

The structures are inferred to host disseminated sulphides and/or graphitic schists which produce an EM response. The VLF data reveals an extensive, continuous linear feature that is largely coincident with the Paquin and Amadee mineralisation defined to date. The VLF anomaly strongly supports continuity of the structure between Paquin and Amadee, and also suggests that the structure extends significantly further to the west (Figure 3 ). Further, a subsidiary structure is evident to the immediate south of Paquin. This target is currently being drilled.

Olympio looks forward to keeping the market updated on our continuing drill campaign at the Bousquet Project.

QAQC

The NQ drilling program was implanted and run by Explo-Logik in Val d'Or, Quebec. The drill core was split with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd., Mississauga, and prepared in their facility in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples are processed by fire assays on 50 gr with atomic absorption finish and by "four acids digestion" with ICP-OES finish, respectively, for gold base metals and pathfinder elements. Some veins samples are processed by metallic screen procedure to y assay separately coarse fraction with a cut at 106 μm and using 1kg sample preparation. Samples preparation duplicates, varied standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.

Qualified person.

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., Director of the Company, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of gold and polymetallic projects in Quebec. For more information, please visit:

For further information, please contact:

Source:

Guy Morissette

President & CEO

...



Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

ANNEXE:

Hole Prospect Az.o Dipo Length 1 (m) East (m) (NUTM17) North (m) (NUTM17) Elevation (m) BO-25-27 Paquin 188 -55 350 676528 5343882 324 BO-25-28 Paquin 205 -45 252 676568 5343839 322 BO-25-29 Paquin 195 -55 300 676496 5343909 324 BO-25-31 Amadee 220 -45 87 676115 5343741 336 BO-25-32 Amadee 230 -45 102 676092 5343758 334 BO-25-33 Amadee 210 -45 101 676092 5343758 334 BO-25-34 Amadee 210 -45 102 676038 5343774 336 BO-25-35 Amadee 230 -45 102 676038 5343774 336 BO-25-36 Amadee 220 -45 90 676157 5343734 334 BO-25-37 Amadee 220 -45 222 676152 5343793 340 BO-25-38 Amadee 220 -45 110 676202 5343726 324

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation