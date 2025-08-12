Drilling At Amadee Prospect Confirms Shallow Gold Mineralisation
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
|Interval (m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|BO-25-31
|36.00
|6.30
|0.95
|BO-25-31
|49.50
|2.10
|1.40
|BO-25-32
|49.00
|1.00
|2.32
|BO-25-33
|49.30
|4.55
|1.71
|BO-25-33
|60.00
|1.30
|1.14
|BO-25-34
|31.50
|1.50
|4.70
|BO-25-34
|39.00
|5.80
|1.06
|BO-25-34
|49.70
|1.30
|1.18
|BO-25-34
|60.00
|4.30
|0.98
|BO-25-35
|36.00
|1.00
|0.51
|BO-25-35
|57.00
|1.00
|0.75
|BO-25-35
|62.20
|2.10
|1.14
|BO-25-35
|67.80
|10.70
|0.69
|BO-25-35
|82.85
|1.95
|2.05
|BO-25-36
|31.55
|1.45
|1.57
|BO-25-36
|47.30
|1.10
|0.89
|BO-25-37
|80.15
|2.25
|1.29
|BO-25-37
|88.00
|2.35
|2.02
|BO-25-37
|113.15
|6.85
|1.11
|BO-25-38
|5.65
|4.50
|3.29
|including
|6.65
|0.5
|24.5
|BO-25-38
|27.40
|1.15
|0.54
The gold mineralised zone dips consistently to the north and is typically associated with stockwork veining of smoky quartz-carbonate and sulphides. Collar locations of the holes to-date are detailed in Table 2. Further drilling is planned along strike to the east and west to extend the mineralised zone at Amadee (Figure 1 ), and to test if the mineralisation zones connect between Paquin and Amadee.
The Company reviewed historical VLF EM data which further supports the potential structural continuity between the Paquin and Amadee prospects (Figure 3 ). VLF is a passive EM surveying technique that is well suited to detecting linear conductors. A ground-based VLF survey was conducted over the Bousquet Project in 1986 (Figure 3 ) illustrates that VLF detects established structures such as the North Bousquet Fault very effectively.
The structures are inferred to host disseminated sulphides and/or graphitic schists which produce an EM response. The VLF data reveals an extensive, continuous linear feature that is largely coincident with the Paquin and Amadee mineralisation defined to date. The VLF anomaly strongly supports continuity of the structure between Paquin and Amadee, and also suggests that the structure extends significantly further to the west (Figure 3 ). Further, a subsidiary structure is evident to the immediate south of Paquin. This target is currently being drilled.
Olympio looks forward to keeping the market updated on our continuing drill campaign at the Bousquet Project.
QAQC
The NQ drilling program was implanted and run by Explo-Logik in Val d'Or, Quebec. The drill core was split with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd., Mississauga, and prepared in their facility in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples are processed by fire assays on 50 gr with atomic absorption finish and by "four acids digestion" with ICP-OES finish, respectively, for gold base metals and pathfinder elements. Some veins samples are processed by metallic screen procedure to y assay separately coarse fraction with a cut at 106 μm and using 1kg sample preparation. Samples preparation duplicates, varied standards, and blanks are inserted into the sample stream.
Qualified person.
This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., Director of the Company, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Bullion Gold Resources
Bullion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of gold and polymetallic projects in Quebec. For more information, please visit:
For further information, please contact:
Source:
Guy Morissette
President & CEO
...
Other Information
The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
ANNEXE:
|Hole
|Prospect
|Az.o
|Dipo
|Length 1 (m)
|East (m) (NUTM17)
|North (m) (NUTM17)
|Elevation (m)
|BO-25-27
|Paquin
|188
|-55
|350
|676528
|5343882
|324
|BO-25-28
|Paquin
|205
|-45
|252
|676568
|5343839
|322
|BO-25-29
|Paquin
|195
|-55
|300
|676496
|5343909
|324
|BO-25-31
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|87
|676115
|5343741
|336
|BO-25-32
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676092
|5343758
|334
|BO-25-33
|Amadee
|210
|-45
|101
|676092
|5343758
|334
|BO-25-34
|Amadee
|210
|-45
|102
|676038
|5343774
|336
|BO-25-35
|Amadee
|230
|-45
|102
|676038
|5343774
|336
|BO-25-36
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|90
|676157
|5343734
|334
|BO-25-37
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|222
|676152
|5343793
|340
|BO-25-38
|Amadee
|220
|-45
|110
|676202
|5343726
|324
