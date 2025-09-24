Qatar's Dana Al Meer Secures Third Place At Intervision Song Contest
Doha, Qatar: Renowned Qatari singer and composer Dana Al Meer, who previously performed at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, has won third place at the Intervision Song Contest held in Russia.
Dana earned 369 points for her performance of Huwa Dha Anta (It Is Exactly You), a song that explores themes of self-discovery and identity.“Winning 3rd place at Intervision for Qatar was awesome. But what I appreciate more than winning is being blessed with beautiful friends and family for a lifetime,” she wrote on her social media account.
The Ministry of Culture congratulated her achievement, noting that the performance was staged before more than 11,000 music lovers.Read Also
-
The inaugural Intervision Song Contest in Russia featured artists from over 20 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Kenya, and South Africa. The international jury, composed of music experts from each participating country, awarded first place to Vietnamese singer Duc Phuc, while Kyrgyz trio NOMAD secured second.
Organisers confirmed that the next edition of the contest will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2026.
